Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $279.19 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $193.73 and a 1 year high of $307.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.82.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

