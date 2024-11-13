Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Diageo by 1,034.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after purchasing an additional 729,166 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 416.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 521,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,939,000 after acquiring an additional 420,778 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,800,000 after purchasing an additional 293,017 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,623,000 after purchasing an additional 284,046 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12,174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 244,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo stock opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

