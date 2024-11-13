Covestor Ltd Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,748,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 561,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,972,000 after purchasing an additional 92,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $97,316,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $400.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.71. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total value of $192,081.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,115.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total value of $192,081.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,115.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at $947,597.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,396 shares of company stock valued at $42,175,418. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

