eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,743 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 613 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

eBay Stock Down 1.5 %

eBay stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $67.80.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $336,993.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,833,196.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,417. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

