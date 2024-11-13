Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 35.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vistra by 64.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $702,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vistra by 9,668.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 2.5 %

Vistra stock opened at $142.15 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $149.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.17.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

