Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stake Lowered by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $177.11 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.46 and a 12 month high of $189.63. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.76.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

