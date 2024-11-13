Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $795,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 27.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,059,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,039,000 after acquiring an additional 443,329 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $89.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

