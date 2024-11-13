Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Condor Capital Management raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 282,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 134,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.66.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

