Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 139 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $484.35 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $457.83 and a 200-day moving average of $432.31.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FDS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.