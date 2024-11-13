Bray Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.6% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $674.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

