Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,033,000 after purchasing an additional 825,232 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43,723.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 624,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 623,056 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2,233.5% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 606,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,532,000 after purchasing an additional 580,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,759,000.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

