Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $607,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,771,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $114.32 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.61 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.15 and its 200 day moving average is $132.80. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.46 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

