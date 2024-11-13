Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. CIBC boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Trading Up 0.2 %

RSG opened at $212.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.83 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.