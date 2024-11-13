Covestor Ltd Has $107,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 41.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,930,000 after buying an additional 28,464 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE YUM opened at $134.61 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.70 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.35 and its 200-day moving average is $134.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at $21,947,485.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $169,414.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at $21,947,485.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,177. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

