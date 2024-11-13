Covestor Ltd Sells 197 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 15.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,648.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $1,038,155. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD stock opened at $141.32 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $155.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.43.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

