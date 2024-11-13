Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 15.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the third quarter worth $164,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $670.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Douglas Bergeron acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $266,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 462,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,783.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 8,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,658 shares in the company, valued at $860,945.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Bergeron purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $266,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 462,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,783.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 57,866 shares of company stock valued at $416,302. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTLP shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

