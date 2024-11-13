Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,616,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Humana by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Humana by 19.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $280.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.94 and a 200-day moving average of $332.62. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $527.18.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Humana’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

