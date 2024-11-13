Covestor Ltd Buys 666 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $51.26.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

