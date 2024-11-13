Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

