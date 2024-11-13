Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,953,000 after purchasing an additional 554,609 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,526,000 after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,677,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,665,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xylem by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,474,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 113,571 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

Xylem Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.93. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.21 and a 1 year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.