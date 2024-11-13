Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in American International Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.35 and a 12 month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.20%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

