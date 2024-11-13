ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in ONEOK by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $15,008,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $568,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.92.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.1 %

OKE opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $109.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

