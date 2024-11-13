Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,624 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 89.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 252,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 905,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,171. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,159.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,171. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

