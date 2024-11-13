Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 795,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,231,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 581,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 431,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

FFEB stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a market cap of $873.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

