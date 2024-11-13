Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 12,228 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 84.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Logitech International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Logitech International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Logitech International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Logitech International Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.33. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $102.59.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.3687 per share. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In related news, Director Guy Gecht purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.12 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,963.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.