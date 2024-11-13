Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,283,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after buying an additional 16,987 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 102,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Macquarie lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

