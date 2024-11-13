Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Stake Raised by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter worth $2,833,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,361,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 321,928 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 694,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 139,263 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 781,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 345,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter worth $853,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.