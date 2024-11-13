Assetmark Inc. Buys 3,938 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.10% of NMI worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in NMI by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of NMI by 135.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 1.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. Truist Financial upped their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.83. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

