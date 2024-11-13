Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $979,000 Stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,331 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,600 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 172.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,547 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIQ opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $39.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 1.13.

