Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.