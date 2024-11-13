Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in ANSYS by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 2,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $344.48 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.81 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.38 and its 200 day moving average is $322.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.00.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

