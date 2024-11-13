Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 884 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Copart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Copart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 191,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Copart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Copart by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

