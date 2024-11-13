Assetmark Inc. Buys 35,368 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,394 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,368 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 55.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 566,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,889 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,730 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 479.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 282,707 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 233,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.90%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.