State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,441 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in CarMax by 10.0% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in CarMax by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $62.45 and a one year high of $88.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. CarMax’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

