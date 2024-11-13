State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $4.29 Million in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 702,612 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 137,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 37.3% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 8.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,889,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,327,000 after purchasing an additional 807,394 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 1,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 156,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CEMEX by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CEMEX from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

