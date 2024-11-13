BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $126.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.43. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.69 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

