Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,070 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

