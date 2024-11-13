State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Raymond James boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

