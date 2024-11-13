Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,107.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $821.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,014.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,037.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $784.96 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

