Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,099 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 88,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

