Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,583 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.30.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $238.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $208.14 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.09 and its 200-day moving average is $238.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

