Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 37.9% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1,223.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 50,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,166,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DTM stock opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $100.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.71.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.64 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

