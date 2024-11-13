Cormark Weighs in on Chorus Aviation’s Q2 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note issued on Friday, November 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $4.05 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHR. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.50 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.80 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.37.

TSE:CHR opened at C$3.17 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$1.99 and a 1 year high of C$3.29. The stock has a market cap of C$605.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.57.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$351.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$404.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 6.95%.

In related news, Director David Levenson bought 144,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.61 per share, with a total value of C$377,406.00. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

