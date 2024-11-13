Atria Investments Inc Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 77.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 65.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $37,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $246.08 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.99 and a 12-month high of $249.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.94.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

