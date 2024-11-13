Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $250.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.71 and its 200-day moving average is $217.34. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.09 and a 12 month high of $252.35. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.71.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

