Brokerages Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) PT at $2.75

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABEV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Ambev Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Ambev in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

