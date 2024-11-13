Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.05% of HF Sinclair worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 33.1% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

About HF Sinclair



HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

