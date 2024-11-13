QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 817 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $310.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.17. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.74 and a 52-week high of $317.00.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.78.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $439,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,568. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

