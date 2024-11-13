NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Receives $33.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

NAMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

In related news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 117.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 255,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAMS stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

