CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 421.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.43. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $177.51.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

